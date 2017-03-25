Caniggia Elva scored as Canada edged Uzbekistan 1-0 in an under-23 game Saturday in Octavio Zambrano's first game in charge of Canada Soccer's men's national team program.

Maxime Crepeau posted a clean sheet and Jordan Schweiter was man of the match in the first of two games at the U-23 series.

"Our boys had the grit in the key moments to keep the victory which is encouraging and rewarding," said Zambrano.

"You can see with these young players that if they get the proper training and the right environment, they can excel and come into our men's national team."

Zambrano, a 59-year-old from Ecuador, was named to the post earlier this month. He will coach and run the senior men's side and oversee the age-group squads.

"There's a very good mood in camp," said Elva, who made his international debut for Canada. "We all have the quality to play and understand each other. We defended well together and we managed to gel."

Canada will play host Qatar on Tuesday.