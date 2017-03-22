Canada's athletes will see a raise in their monthly cheque after Wednesday's federal budget.
The country's Olympians and Paralympians receive money from the Athletes Assistance Program, also known as carding money, to help pay their grocery and housing bills.
It's been a maximum of $1,500 for a senior card since 2004.
The federal government will pump an extra $5 million a year into the Athletes Assistance Program for the next five years for an 18 per cent increase.
Olympic paddler Adam van Koeverden had lobbied on behalf of athletes for a 24 per cent increase to catch up with the rise in inflation over the last 13 years.
An inflation adjustment of 18% for AAP is a great start, but as is always the case - there is more work to be done. 🇨🇦⛹🏽♀️🤽🏻♂️🚴🏼♀️🚣🏾⚽️🏐🏀—
@vankayak
