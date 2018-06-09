Canada starts strong in 3-on-3 basketball World Cup debut

Team Canada found the winning formula early in its debut at the FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup on Saturday in Manila, Philippines, posting a pair of victories in pool play.

Michael Linklater, Jermaine Bucknor, Michael Lieffers, and substitute Steve Sir, who are based out of Saskatoon, opened the tournament with a 21-15 win over Mongolia, followed by a 20-17 victory over Russia.

Canada will next face the Philippines followed by a matchup with Brazil on Monday morning. CBCSports.ca is providing a live stream of the event with action continuing on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Canada opened up the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup with a comeback win, beating Mongolia 21-15. 0:47

Sir led the way for Canada, pouring in nine points while hitting four shots from beyond the arc. Bucknor, Lieffers, and Linklater also made their mark, scoring four points each over 11th-ranked Mongolia.

After falling behind 8-0 to begin the game, Canada, ranked 14th in the world, battled back soon after with a 14-1 run to take the lead.

Canada improved to 2-0 at the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup with a 20-17 win over Russia. 0:51

Sir once again sparked the offence for Canada against Russia with 12 points.

Canada's ultimate goal is to qualify for the debut of 3-on-3 at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

However, only eight teams will qualify for each of the men's and women's tournaments at the Olympics, putting a lot of pressure on Canada to improve its ranking and earn a spot.