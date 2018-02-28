Bracket Battle: Vote for the best photo of the 2018 Winter Olympics
They say the best cure for an Olympics hangover is more Olympics. Starting March 1, vote for the best photo of the 2018 Winter Games on the CBC Olympics Instagram story. Winner will be crowned on March 7.
Daily photo matchups will be posted on the CBC Olympics Instagram story
Is your Olympic hangover too real? Do flashbacks of "burned" curling rocks keep you up at night? Are you still trying to get back to a normal sleep schedule?
We have just the cure!
Enter CBC Olympics' very own March Madness bracket designed to find the best photo of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The best part? YOU decide.
Starting March 1 at 12 p.m. ET, a series of photo matchups will be posted to the CBC Olympics' Instagram story.
Each photo is seeded 1 through 16 and photos will "compete" against each other in knockout rounds until only one is left to be crowned champion.
Here's when each round will begin, starting at noon ET:
- March 1 - First half of Round 1
- March 2 - Second half of Round 1
- March 3 - First half of quarter-finals
- March 4 - Second half of quarter-finals
- March 5 - Semifinals
- March 6 - Finals
- March 7 - A winner is crowned based on the final voting tally
The only way you can have your say is to follow @cbcolympics on Instagram and get your votes in daily.