Bracket Battle: Vote for the best photo of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Is your Olympic hangover too real? Do flashbacks of "burned" curling rocks keep you up at night? Are you still trying to get back to a normal sleep schedule?

We have just the cure!

Enter CBC Olympics' very own March Madness bracket designed to find the best photo of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The best part? YOU decide.

Starting March 1 at 12 p.m. ET, a series of photo matchups will be posted to the CBC Olympics' Instagram story.

Each photo is seeded 1 through 16 and photos will "compete" against each other in knockout rounds until only one is left to be crowned champion.

Follow 'cbcolympics' on Instagram to vote for the best photo of the 2018 Winter Olympics starting March 1. (CBC Sports)

Here's when each round will begin, starting at noon ET:

March 1 - First half of Round 1

- First half of Round 1 March 2 - Second half of Round 1

- Second half of Round 1 March 3 - First half of quarter-finals

- First half of quarter-finals March 4 - Second half of quarter-finals

- Second half of quarter-finals March 5 - Semifinals

- Semifinals March 6 - Finals

- Finals March 7 - A winner is crowned based on the final voting tally

The only way you can have your say is to follow @cbcolympics on Instagram and get your votes in daily.