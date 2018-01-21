Justin Kripps finishes 4-man bobsleigh season just shy of overall podium
Canadian ends up 4th in World Cup standings, 1 point behind Nico Walther
Canadian pilot Justin Kripps finished seventh in the 4-man bobsleigh race at the final World Cup event of the season in Konigssee, Germany on Sunday.
As a result, Kripps concluded the season fourth in the overall standings, just one point shy of earning the bronze Crystal Globe.
Germany's Nico Walther took gold on Sunday with a winning two-run time of one minute 37.21 seconds to secure third overall at 1421, while Kripps collected 1420 points on the season.
Oskars Melbardis of Latvia and Benjamin Maier of Austria shared second place in Sunday's race at 1:37.57, leaving Germany's Johannes Lochner off the podium in fourth place with a time of 1:37.62.
Canada's Christopher Spring guided his sled to an eighth-place finish in the race and sixth at 1288 in the overall standings. Nick Poloniato earned an 18th-place result on Sunday and ends the season 16th at 844.
Germany swept the overall podium with Lochner on top at 1652 points, followed by Francesco Friedrich at 1468 and Walther.
On Saturday, Kripps secured the top spot in the two-man overall standings, ahead of Friedrich and Spring, respectively.
