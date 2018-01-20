Justin Kripps captures 1st overall World Cup title in 2-man bobsleigh

Canada's Justin Kripps won his first overall World Cup title after he and partner Alexander Kopacz came away with bronze in the 2-man event at the bobsleigh World Cup event in Konigssee, Germany on Saturday.

The Canadian duo posted a two-run time of one minute 39.41 seconds to secure third.

Francesco Friedrich of Germany reached the top of the podium in 1:38.97, while fellow German Johannes Lochner was second at 1:39.37.

Kripps finished first in the overall IBSF World Cup standings, earning a Crystal Globe in Königssee, Germany. 1:44

Canadians Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright finished 1.22 seconds behind the winner in 10th.

Kripps and Kopacz scored gold in early January in Altenberg, Germany.

After eight races, Kripps finished with 1,631 points, ahead of defending title holder Friedrich on 1,504. Canadian Christopher Spring is third at 1347, despite finishing 17th on Saturday.