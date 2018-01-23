CBC Sports presents Kaillie Humphries: Unstoppable

Click on the video player above on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to watch CBC Sports' special presentation of Kaillie Humphries: Unstoppable.

Defending an Olympic gold medal is a rare accomplishment, but what does it take to become a three-time champion?

Olympic bobsleigh pilot Kaillie Humphries has a chance to do something no Canadian athlete has ever done, and Unstoppable takes you inside the final months and weeks of her preparation for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Her story is one of personal dedication, unconditional support and an attention to the smallest of details.