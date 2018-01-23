Coming Up
CBC Sports presents Kaillie Humphries: Unstoppable
Defending an Olympic gold medal is a rare accomplishment, but what does it take to become a three-time champion? On Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, watch CBC Sports' special presentation of Kaillie Humphries: Unstoppable to learn more about Canada's top bobsleigh driver and her push for Olympic glory.
Watch on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to watch CBC Sports' special presentation of Kaillie Humphries: Unstoppable.
Defending an Olympic gold medal is a rare accomplishment, but what does it take to become a three-time champion?
Olympic bobsleigh pilot Kaillie Humphries has a chance to do something no Canadian athlete has ever done, and Unstoppable takes you inside the final months and weeks of her preparation for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Her story is one of personal dedication, unconditional support and an attention to the smallest of details.
