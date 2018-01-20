Kaillie Humphries wins 4th bobsleigh World Cup title

Kaillie Humphries claimed her fourth bobsleigh women's title on Saturday after winning silver in the final World Cup race of the season.

Humphries and teammate Phylicia George finished second with a time of one minute 41.64 seconds, only 0.29 behind German's Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek.

A silver medal in Königssee, Germany was more than enough to push Humphries to an IBSF World Cup Crystal Globe. 1:43

"I am really happy to win the overall title and get that Globe again. To be consistent over eight races to me proves it is not just about one track. It tells me that I can perform on any track and that gives me a lot of confidence in my ability and performance," said Humphries, who had both George and Melissa Lotholz on her sled this year.

American Elana Meyers Taylor led her team to bronze, 0.32 back of the leader.

Canadians Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse finished fifth.

With five podium finishes this season, Humphries — a two-time Olympic champion — finished atop the World Cup standings with 1631 points for the world title. Meyers Taylor was second in 1591. Rissling was sixth with 1288.

It was the 48th career World Cup podium for the 32-year-old Humphries to go along with her four world championship and two Olympic medals.

Rissling finished sixth overall in the IBSF bobsleigh World Cup standings, after a fifth place finish in Königssee, Germany. 2:12

Alongside Alexander Kopacz, fellow Canadian Justin Kripps won his first overall World Cup title after placing third in the last 2-man bobsled race of the season.

After eight races, Kripps finished with 1,631 points, ahead of defending title holder Friedrich on 1,504.

Canada's bobsleigh squad racked up a total of 16 medals this year in women's, two-man and four-man action.

The World Cup season wraps up on Sunday in Konigssee with the four-man bobsleigh race.