Jamaica sending its 1st women's bobsleigh team to Olympics
Jamaica is sending a women's bobsleigh team to the Olympics for the first time.
2018 Games mark 30th anniversary of Jamaica's famed men's bobsleigh debut in Calgary
Jamaica is sending a women's bobsleigh team to the Olympics for the first time.
Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who drove for the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Games, will pilot the Jamaican sled in the Pyeongchang Olympics next month. It'll likely be pushed by Carrie Russell, a sprinter who helped Jamaica win gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2013 world track and field championships.
Audra Segree was also picked as a brakeman for the Jamaican team.
Fenlator finished 11th with brakeman Lolo Jones for the Americans in Sochi. There will be 20 sleds in the women's bobsleigh event in Pyeongchang. These Olympics mark the 30th anniversary of Jamaica's famed men's bobsleigh debut at the Calgary Games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.