Humphries, Vathje headline historic bobsleigh, skeleton teams

Canada is sending its largest-ever contingent of sliders to the Olympics, having secured three sleds each in the men's two and four-man events and the women's two-man event, plus six skeleton berths (three women and three men).

Germany is the only other nation to have sent the max quota of sliders.

Kaillie Humphries, fresh off her fourth overall World Cup title, is looking to earn her third-consecutive Olympic gold medal. Two-time Olympic hurdler Phylicia George and Melissa Lotholz alternated as her brakemen this season.

Heather Moyse, who won back-to-back golds with Humphries, came out of retirement in September to push with pilot Alysia Rissling, who finished fifth in the overall World Cup standings.

Rounding out the women's squad is Christine de Bruin, making her Olympic debut after qualifying Canada's final sled.

Cynthiah Appiah of North York, Ont. and Kristen Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont., were named alternates.

Kripps headlines men's bobsleigh crew

Men's pilot Justin Kripps won his first overall World Cup title last week with brakemen Alexander Kopacz and Jesse Lumsden pushing him this season. Kripps also finished one point shy of bronze in the four-man World Cup circuit.

"I'm extremely proud to be representing Canada in my third Olympics," said Kripps. "It's exciting to be heading into Pyeongchang with a lot of momentum from an amazing World Cup season with what is probably the deepest Canadian team ever."

Christopher Spring enters his third Olympics as a pilot and finished third in the overall World Cup two-man standings.

The remaining team members:

Lascelles Brown, Calgary

Neville Wright, Edmonton

Bryan Barnett, Edmonton

Ben Coakwell, Moose Jaw, Sask.

Cam Stones, Whitby, Ont.

Josh Kirkpatrick, London, Ont.

CFL receiver Sam Giguere (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Joey Nemet (Hamilton, Ont.) were named alternates for the men's sleds.

Vathje leads skeleton squad

The skeleton squad is comprised of six first-time Olympians.

Elisabeth Vathje was Canada's top skeleton athlete this season, earning her first Crystal Globe with a third-place finish in the overall World Cup standings. This marked the third year in a row that a Canadian woman finished third overall on the skeleton circuit, with Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell previously achieving the feat.

"At the beginning of the year we created a team charter where our goal was to qualify three sleds on both the men's and women's side. We have all worked so hard individually, but even moreso as a team, and together we achieved our goal," said Channell.

"I can't think of anything better than to have the opportunity to walk into the stadium with my five other rookie Olympic teammates beside me."

Dave Greszczyszyn leads a trio of first-time Olympians on the men's team. The 38-year-old captured his first World Cup podium earlier this season.

Barrett Martineau of Calgary and Kevin Boyer of Sherwood Park, Alta., are the remaining members.