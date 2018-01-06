Kuzmina, Fourcade extend overall biathlon World Cup leads

​Anastasiya Kuzmina and Martin Fourcade extended their overall biathlon World Cup leads after winning pursuit races on Saturday in Oberhof, Germany.

Two-time Olympic champion Kuzmina, who won the women's 7.5-kilometre sprint on Thursday, followed up by winning the 10-kilometre pursuit in 30 minutes, 49.5 seconds despite two missed targets. The Slovak beat Italy's Dorothea Wierer by 1:04.4 and Ukraine's Vita Semerenko by 1:10.2. Both Wierer and Semerenko shot cleanly.

Julia Ransom of Kelowna, B.C., was the top Canadian in 37th. Megan Tandy and Sarah Beaudry, both from Prince George, B.C., were 43rd and 51st, respectively.

Fourcade, the six-time defending champion, missed one target in prone shooting as he won the men's 12.5-kilometre race in 32:23.6, beating Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway by 6.3.

Boe's older brother Tarjei was 30.9 back in third, ahead of Norwegian teammate Emil Hegle Svendsen and Ukraine's Dmytro Pidruchnyi.

Fourcade, who won the sprint on Friday, stretched his lead to 552 points after 10 events with his third successive victory, ahead of the younger Boe on 514.

Kuzmina leads by 422 points after her fourth win of the season, ahead of Kaisa Makarainen on 375. The Finn was fifth in Oberhof.