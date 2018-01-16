Rosanna Crawford headlines Canadian Olympic biathlon team

Two-time Olympian Rosanna Crawford headlines Canada's Olympic biathlon roster that will compete at the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Crawford earned her first-career World Cup medal last weekend, taking bronze in the 15-kilometre individual race in Ruhpolding, Germany.

​"The team has had a great season so far and I'm looking forward to carrying this momentum into the Olympics," Crawford said in a press release.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Biathlon Canada selected 10 athletes to compete in South Korea:

Sarah Beaudry (Prince George, B.C.)

Rosanna Crawford (Canmore, Alta.)

Macx Davies (Canmore, Alta.)

​Christian Gow (Calgary, Alta.)

Scott Gow (Calgary, Alta.)

Brendan Green (Hay River, N.W.T.)

Emma Lunder (Vernon, B.C.)

Julia Ransom (Kelowna, B.C.)

Nathan Smith (Calgary, Alta.)

Megan Tandy (Prince George, B.C.)

Matthias Ahrens and Roddy Ward — who coach the men's and women's teams respectively — will also attend the Games.

Brothers Scott and Christian Gow earned their first-ever Olympic berths after climbing the International Biathlon Union standings over the past two seasons.

"It is an incredible feeling to be named to the Canadian Olympic team," Christian Gow, the younger Gow sibling, said in a press release. "I have dreamed of this day since I started in the sport back in 2002 and to have finally made it is an indescribable feeling."

"I have poured so much of my life into this sport trying to realize this goal, I could not be more excited to represent Canada at these Olympic Games."

Myriam Bédard won Canada's only Olympic biathlon medals, earning two golds and a bronze at the 1994 Games in Lillehammer. The 2018 Games take place from Feb. 9-25, with biathlon events being held from Feb. 10-23.