Rosanna Crawford shoots clean to a 4th place finish in World Cup biathlon

Canada's Rosanna Crawford, who claimed her first podium place on Thursday, was leading going into the final shoot but was unable to hold off her rivals' late surge as she finished 5.2 seconds behind Kaisa Makarainen in fourth in the mass start race on Sunday.

Crawford was the only competitor to shoot cleanly. The top three each missed two targets.

Meanwhile, Johannes Thingnes Boe ended Martin Fourcade's biathlon World Cup-winning streak and Kaisa Makarainen claimed her first win of the season.​

Makarainen edged home favourite Laura Dahlmeier by 0.8 seconds to win the women's 12-5-kilometre race in 34 minutes, 05.6 seconds, with Czech Veronika Vitkova 4.6 seconds behind in third.

Makarainen seized the overall World Cup lead from Anastasiya Kuzmina. The Finn has 489 points while Kuzmina — who missed six targets and finished 23rd in Ruhpolding — has 470 with 10 events remaining.

Fourcade's streak ends

Fourcade, who won the men's previous four events, was leading going into the third shoot but missed two targets while Boe quickly hit all five. The Norwegian seized the lead as Fourcade completed two penalty loops and he kept it to complete the 15-kilometre course in 37:11.2 . Boe only missed one target in the final shoot.

Fourcade recovered to finish just 4.5 seconds behind Boe, while French teammates Antonin Guigonnat and Quentin Fillon Maillet were 8.4 and 12.6 back in third and fourth, respectively.

Boe's older brother Tarjei was 14.2 back in fifth, ahead of Germany's Simon Schempp.

Fourcade, the six-time defending champion, leads after 12 of 22 World Cup events on 666 points, ahead of the younger Boe on 622.