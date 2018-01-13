Rosanna Crawford leads Canada's top-10 finish in biathlon relay

Rosanna Crawford led Canada to a 10th-place finish in the 4x6-kilometre relay at the biathlon World Cup event in Ruhpolding, Germany on Saturday.

Crawford, who earned her first-ever World Cup medal at the same venue earlier this week, was accompanied by Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom, and Sarah Beaudry.

Meanwhile, Laura Dahlmeier lifted Germany to victory with a total time of one hour, 8 minutes 47.0 seconds.

Germany was fourth and 24.4 seconds behind Switzerland when Dahlmeier started but she made her move with around 600 metres to go and overtook Italy's Federica Sanfilippo to seal the win.

Germany beat Italy's team of Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Nicole Gontier and Sanfilippo by 2.9 seconds. Gontier missed three targets but her teammates all shot cleanly.

Hanna Oeberg held on for Sweden to finish third, 17.2 behind Germany with five missed targets, ahead of Norway and Poland.

Canada finished 1:56.7 seconds behind the winner.