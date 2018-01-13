Rosanna Crawford leads Canada's top-10 finish in biathlon relay
Germany wins World Cup event on home course
Rosanna Crawford led Canada to a 10th-place finish in the 4x6-kilometre relay at the biathlon World Cup event in Ruhpolding, Germany on Saturday.
Crawford, who earned her first-ever World Cup medal at the same venue earlier this week, was accompanied by Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom, and Sarah Beaudry.
Meanwhile, Laura Dahlmeier lifted Germany to victory with a total time of one hour, 8 minutes 47.0 seconds.
Germany was fourth and 24.4 seconds behind Switzerland when Dahlmeier started but she made her move with around 600 metres to go and overtook Italy's Federica Sanfilippo to seal the win.
Germany beat Italy's team of Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Nicole Gontier and Sanfilippo by 2.9 seconds. Gontier missed three targets but her teammates all shot cleanly.
Hanna Oeberg held on for Sweden to finish third, 17.2 behind Germany with five missed targets, ahead of Norway and Poland.
Canada finished 1:56.7 seconds behind the winner.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.