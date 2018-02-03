Live
Yonex Canadian National Badminton Championships
Watch live as the country's top badminton players square off in Toronto at the 2018 Yonex Canadian National Badminton Championships.
Watch live on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch live as the country's top badminton players square off in Toronto at the Yonex Canadian National Badminton Championships.
