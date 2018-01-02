These Olympians win Instagram gold

With the Winter Olympics less than a month away, athletes from around the world are preparing to take sports' biggest stage, and many are providing a glimpse into their journey through social media.

From wacky workouts to doting parents balancing their training while raising a family, competitors are fine-tuning their sporting skills and showing off the character, grit and — sometimes — glamour it takes to do it.

While some may be household names and others new faces, here are some of the more interesting Instagram personalities going into South Korea.

Canadians:

One of Team Canada's biggest stars, bobsleigh pilot Kaillie Humphries ' social media does not disappoint. While chronicling the highs and lows of the competitive season with her inspiring captions, the two-time Olympic gold medallist is also known for using her social platform to showcase her trademark tattoos.

Bearded Canadian bobsledder Chris Spring has a personality that is sure to add some charm to your feed. Gunning for his third Olympic Games, the former Aussie's love for the outdoors and high energy pics, often featuring his teammates, are sure to get you pumped to watch teams barrel down the course in Pyeongchang.

Figure skating super star Tessa Virtue 's picture perfect posts — with and without long-time ice dance partner Scott Moir — are a hit with her fans.

World champion skier Kelsey Serwa 's popular #wackyworkoutwednesday series will leave you both chuckling and scratching your head.

Luge star Tristan Walker shows off his fitness skills and proves he's as good at sliding down a course on his back as he is at posing for the camera.

With his aerial acrobatics and off-the-slope showboating, snowboarder Mark McMorris ' posts stand as evidence that human beings really can fly.

Canadian Olympic hockey team veteran and two-time gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson 's intense workouts, sometimes accompanied by her toddler son, will have you wondering if she's really Superwoman.

Outside of her training and competition posts, you'd be hard-pressed to find a pic of skeleton racer Elisabeth Vajthe where she isn't smiling from ear to ear. Though sliding down the ice head first requires the utmost concentration, her infectiously exuberant post-race snap shots show she seems to be having a lot of fun doing it.

With the men's Olympic hockey team's recent roster announcement , no one seems more stoked than forward Wojtek Wolski . Listing himself on his Instagram as father first and professional athlete second, his page is filled with super cute family posts, and tells us just how much he's overcome to be heading to South Korea.

International:

On the international scene, we would be remiss not to mention American ski star Lindsey Vonn . Widely considered to be the greatest female skier in history, her more than one million followers on Instagram are treated to her super-glam portraits and some of her killer workouts.

Vonn's teammate, Mikaela Shiffrin , who is establishing herself as one of the best skiers we've seen, is serious on the slopes, but her use of Snapchat filters show she has a goofy side as well.

Taekwondo athlete Pita Taufatomofua of Togo got the world's attention in 2016 for being his nation's topless and oil-slathered flagbearer during the opening ceremony at the Rio Olympics. Last year, the 34-year-old announced he was vying for a spot at the Winter Games as a cross-country skier. While he has reportedly yet to qualify, you might still find some inspiration in his captions. And yeah, his shirt is still off.

Affectionately known as the Shib Sibs, American brother-sister ice dancing duo Maia and Alex Shibutani have spent their whole lives skating side by side. Podium favourites for the Games, Maia's adorable throwback family movie posts tell us just how close these siblings are.

French pairs figure skater Vanessa James is best known for her skills on the ice with partner Morgan Cipres, but between workouts and competitions she shows that like many of the athletes heading to Pyeongchang, her selfie game is on point.