Usain Bolt loses relay gold after Nesta Carter's appeal denied

Usain Bolt won't be getting back his ninth Olympic gold medal.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport judging panel on Thursday dismissed Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter's appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Beijing Olympics for a positive doping test discovered eight years later.

Carter ran the opening leg in the 4x100-meter relay when Bolt took the baton third and helped Jamaica win in a world record of 37.10 seconds.

In fresh analysis of Beijing samples by the International Olympic Committee in 2016, Carter tested positive for the stimulant methylhexaneamine. Jamaica was disqualified and stripped of the relay title.

The CAS panel said it "could not accept any of the arguments raised by Nesta Carter contending that the test results should be ignored or the IOC (disciplinary) decision should otherwise be overturned for certain alleged failures."

The verdict was expected, and spoils Bolt's perfect Olympic career of three gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 at three consecutive games in 2008, 2012 and 2016.