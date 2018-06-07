Canadian divers Benfeito, McKay take bronze at China World Cup event
China's Zhang Jiaqi, Zhang Minjie take gold
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay scored bronze in the women's 10-metre synchronized diving at the FINA Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China on Thursday.
The duo scored a combined 324.42 to land on the podium behind winners Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie of China (366.12) and silver medallists of Kim Mi Hwa and Kim Kwang Hui of North Korea (328.98).
It's the second medal of the World Cup for McKay, who took silver with mixed synchro partner Vincent Riendeau on Tuesday.
With files from The Canadian Press
