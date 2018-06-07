Skip to Main Content
Canadian divers Benfeito, McKay take bronze at China World Cup event

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay scored bronze in the women's 10-metre synchronized diving at the FINA Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China on Thursday.

China's Zhang Jiaqi, Zhang Minjie take gold

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito, left, and Caeli McKay, shown in this April 2018 file photo, won a bronze medal in the women's 10m synchro event at the Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China, on Thursday. (File/The Canadian Press)

The duo scored a combined 324.42 to land on the podium behind winners Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie of China (366.12) and silver medallists of Kim Mi Hwa and Kim Kwang Hui of North Korea (328.98).

It's the second medal of the World Cup for McKay, who took silver with mixed synchro partner Vincent Riendeau on Tuesday.

Click here today at 12 p.m. ET to watch replay and analysis from the women's 10m synchro event, as well as an encore presentation of including the Canadian bronze medal.

On Friday, the men's 10-metre synchro final begins at 7:30 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports will live stream every competition from the event, which runs through Sunday.
 

With files from The Canadian Press

