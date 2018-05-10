Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Canada Cup diving

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's edition will feature coverage from the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup event in Calgary, with a focus on the the women's 3-metre final, featuring Canadian star Jennifer Abel.

Abel, of Montreal, took bronze in the discipline at last weekend's FINA Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia.