Canadians McKay, Riendeau dive to silver at China World Cup event

Canada's Caeli McKay and Vincent Riendeau finished strong to land silver in mixed 10-metre synchronized diving at the FINA Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China on Monday.

​The Canadian duo improved with each dive, starting off their round with a score off 43.80 before finishing with a pair of 72s. Their total score of 301.20 was just good enough to steal silver.

China's Yajie Si, Junjie Lian won gold with a commanding 353.31-point performance, while Russia's Valeriia Belova and Sergey Nazin snuck in for bronze with 299.88 points.

On Tuesday, the men's 3-metre synchro begins at 6:05 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the men's 3-metre synchro begins at 6:05 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.

