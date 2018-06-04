Canadians McKay, Riendeau dive to silver at China World Cup event
China's Yajie Si, Junjie Lian take gold
Canada's Caeli McKay and Vincent Riendeau finished strong to land silver in mixed 10-metre synchronized diving at the FINA Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China on Monday.
- Meaghan Benfeito still going strong after diving into new partnership
- Bodies of Work: Meaghan Benfeito
- Watch the FINA Diving World Cup from China
The Canadian duo improved with each dive, starting off their round with a score off 43.80 before finishing with a pair of 72s. Their total score of 301.20 was just good enough to steal silver.
China's Yajie Si, Junjie Lian won gold with a commanding 353.31-point performance, while Russia's Valeriia Belova and Sergey Nazin snuck in for bronze with 299.88 points.
Click here on today at 12 p.m. ET to watch replay and analysis from the event, as well as an encore presentation of including the Canadian silver medal.
On Tuesday, the men's 3-metre synchro begins at 6:05 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will live stream every competition from the event, which runs through Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.