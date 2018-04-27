Meaghan Benfeito, Caeli McKay miss podium at diving world series in Montreal

Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay finished off the podium in fourth place Friday in the 10-metre synchro category at the FINA Diving World Series event in Montreal.

The Canadian duo earned silver in the same event at the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this month.

Calgary's McKay clipped the tower with her foot on her first drive which had a significant impact on their final score of 293.70.

"I didn't get the distance I needed in the back dive so my feet hit the tower, which added more rotation to the dive," McKay told CBC Sports.

"I have never hit the tower in that dive or never had anything like that happen before."

Benfeito, from Montreal, was happy with their point total, given the rare circumstances.

"It's never really happened to us before in completion or practice, so it was new to us," said Benfeito. "Happy we still scored over 290 with a major mistake like that".

Pandelela Pamg and Jun Hoong Cheong of Malaysia earned 322.74 for gold. North Korea's Mi Rae Kim and Kuk Hyang Kim captured silver with 321.90 points, while Yajie Si and Shan Lin of China rounded out the podium with 320.82

CBC sports is providing a live stream of the event through to the end of the competition on Sunday.

Coverage continues through to the end of the competition on Sunday. Action resumes at 5:35 p.m. ET with the women's and men's 3-metre synchro finals.

This is the third of four events on the diving circuit for 2018.



Benfeito and McKay are representing Canada on the women's side along with Jennifer Abel, Pamela Ware, Melissa Citrini Beaulieu, and Celina Toth.

Canadians Vincent Riendeau, Philippe Gagne, Bryden Hattie, Rylan Wiens, and Francois Imbeau-Dulac will be in action on the men's side.