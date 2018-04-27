Watch FINA Diving World Series in Montreal

Click on the video player above to watch the FINA Diving World Series event in Montreal beginning on Friday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

Action begins with the women's and men's 10-metre synchro finals. Return at 5:35 p.m. ET for the women's and men's 3-metre synchro finals.

Coverage continues through to the end of the competition on Sunday.

This is the third of four events on the diving circuit for 2018.



Meaghan Benfeito, Jennifer Abel, Pamela Ware, Caeli McKay, Melissa Citrini Beaulieu, and Celina Toth will represent Canada on the women's side.

Canadians Vincent Riendeau, Philippe Gagne, Bryden Hattie, Rylan Wiens, and Francois Imbeau-Dulac will be in action on the men's side.