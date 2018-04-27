Coming Up
Watch FINA Diving World Series in Montreal
CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the FINA Diving World Series event in Montreal beginning on Friday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET through to the end of competition on Sunday.
Live stream begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch the FINA Diving World Series event in Montreal beginning on Friday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET.
- Meaghan Benfeito still going strong after diving into new partnership
- Meaghan Benfeito's Bodies of Work
Action begins with the women's and men's 10-metre synchro finals. Return at 5:35 p.m. ET for the women's and men's 3-metre synchro finals.
Coverage continues through to the end of the competition on Sunday.
This is the third of four events on the diving circuit for 2018.
Meaghan Benfeito, Jennifer Abel, Pamela Ware, Caeli McKay, Melissa Citrini Beaulieu, and Celina Toth will represent Canada on the women's side.
Canadians Vincent Riendeau, Philippe Gagne, Bryden Hattie, Rylan Wiens, and Francois Imbeau-Dulac will be in action on the men's side.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.