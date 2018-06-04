Skip to Main Content
Watch the FINA Diving World Cup from China

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch live action from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Wuhan, China, beginning on Monday at 4:40 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 4:40 a.m. ET

From the Natatorium of Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, China 0:00
Click on the video player above beginning on Monday at 4:40 a.m. ET to watch live action from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Wuhan, China.

Monday's coverage includes the mixed synchro final (4:40 a.m. ET), as well as the team event final (6:50 a.m. ET).

Return for coverage and analysis of both events with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the men's 3-metre synchro begins at 6:05 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports will live stream every competition from the event, which runs through Sunday.
 

