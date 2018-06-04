Live
Watch the FINA Diving World Cup from China
Watch live action from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Wuhan, China, beginning on Monday at 4:40 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 4:40 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Monday at 4:40 a.m. ET to watch live action from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Wuhan, China.
- Meaghan Benfeito still going strong after diving into new partnership
- Bodies of Work: Meaghan Benfeito
Monday's coverage includes the mixed synchro final (4:40 a.m. ET), as well as the team event final (6:50 a.m. ET).
Return for coverage and analysis of both events with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.
On Tuesday, the men's 3-metre synchro begins at 6:05 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation at 12 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will live stream every competition from the event, which runs through Sunday.
Comments
