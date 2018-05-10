Coming Up
Watch FINA Diving Grand Prix: Canada Cup
Watch live action from the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup event in Calgary beginning on Thursday and running through to the end of competition on Sunday.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET to watch live action from the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup event in Calgary.
- Meaghan Benfeito still going strong after diving into new partnership
- Bodies of Work: Meaghan Benfeito
Coverage begins with the women's 3-metre semifinals, followed by the men's 10m semifinals at 6 p.m. ET.
On Friday, the men's 3m semifinals begin our coverage at 5:15 p.m. ET, with women's 10m semifinals at 7 p.m. ET.
Finals begin on Saturday, starting with the women's 10m synchro final at 1:15 p.m. ET, the men's 10m final at 2:30 p.m. ET, the women's 3m final at 4:10 p.m. ET, the men's 3m synchro final at 5:20 p.m. ET, and finally the mixed 10m synchro final at 7:10 p.m. ET.
