Watch FINA Diving Grand Prix: Canada Cup

Click on the video player above on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET to watch live action from the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup event in Calgary.

Coverage begins with the women's 3-metre semifinals, followed by the men's 10m semifinals at 6 p.m. ET.

On Friday, the men's 3m semifinals begin our coverage at 5:15 p.m. ET, with women's 10m semifinals at 7 p.m. ET.

Finals begin on Saturday, starting with the women's 10m synchro final at 1:15 p.m. ET, the men's 10m final at 2:30 p.m. ET, the women's 3m final at 4:10 p.m. ET, the men's 3m synchro final at 5:20 p.m. ET, and finally the mixed 10m synchro final at 7:10 p.m. ET.