Watch FINA Diving Grand Prix: Canada Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Watch live action from the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup event in Calgary beginning on Thursday and running through to the end of competition on Sunday.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET

From Calgary, AB 0:00
Click on the video player above on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. ET to watch live action from the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup event in Calgary.

Coverage begins with the women's 3-metre semifinals, followed by the men's 10m semifinals at 6 p.m. ET.

On Friday, the men's 3m semifinals begin our coverage at 5:15 p.m. ET, with women's 10m semifinals  at 7 p.m. ET.

Finals begin on Saturday, starting with the women's 10m synchro final at 1:15 p.m. ET, the men's 10m final at 2:30 p.m. ET, the women's 3m final at 4:10 p.m. ET, the men's 3m synchro final at 5:20 p.m. ET, and finally the mixed 10m synchro final at 7:10 p.m. ET.

