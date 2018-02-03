Canadians Kylie Masse, Penny Oleksiak golden at Swiss swim meet

World champion Kylie Masse collected two gold medals and Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak won a gold and a silver on Saturday at the Einladung Invitational swimming competition.

Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., came within 0.2 seconds of her Canadian record in the 50-metre backstroke, clocking 27.84 seconds. Alicja Tchorz of Poland was second in 28.85 and Elena Gemo of Italy third in 29.07.

In the 200 backstroke, Masse finished in a meet record 2:07.47 for a decisive victory. Margherita Panziera of Italy was second in 2:09.86 and Kata Burian of Italy third in 2:11.19.

Toronto's Oleksiak won the 100 freestyle in a meet record 53.94, more than half a second ahead of Marie Wattel of France. Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland was third in 55.40.

Oleksiak finished second to Wattel in the 50 butterfly.

Hannah Genich of Cobourg, Ont., added a bronze for Canada in the women's 200 butterfly in 2:13.77, less than second off the silver medal position.

Scott McGillivray of Regina was fourth in the men's 100 freestyle and Nitski Osvald of Toronto finished seventh in the men's 200 fly.