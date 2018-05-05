Meaghan Benfeito, Vincent Riendeau team up for Diving World Series bronze
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Vincent Riendeau earned bronze in mixed 10-metre synchronized at the FINA Diving World Series event in Kazan, Russia on Saturday.
Nikita Shleikher and Luliia Timoshinina captured gold for Russia with 331.35 total points. North Korea's Mi Hwa Kim and Myong Il Hyon followed at 330, while Canada secured bronze with 306.72.
On Friday, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu took silver for Canada in the women's three-metre synchro springboard at the fourth and final event of the season.
