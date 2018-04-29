Canada's Abel takes bronze at final day of Montreal Diving World Series
Fellow Canadian Pamela Ware just misses podium in 4th
Canada's Jennifer Abel won bronze in the women's three-metre springboard on Sunday — her second medal of the Montreal Diving World Series.
The Montreal native scored 364.80 in the event to beat out fellow Canadian Pamela Ware for the final spot on the podium. Ware, from Ville Lemoyne, Que., scored 351.75 points.
China took home gold and silver in the event, with Tingmao Shi (381.75) edging out Han Wang (376.10) by just over five points.
Abel had previously won silver alongside Melissa Citrini-Beaulieue in the women's synchro three-metre springboard on Friday.
In the lone men's event of the day, Lasalle, Que., native Vincent Riendeau struggled to a fifth-place finish in the 10-metre springboard at 426.25 points, over 100 back of a podium position.
China continued its strong showing with gold and silver once again, as Bo Qiu (568.15) and Jian Yang (551.40) blew away the competition. Russia's Aleksandr Bondar won bronze with 531.15 points.
The final event of the World Series is currently underway, with the pair of Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac the lone Canadians in contention for a medal in the mixed three-metre synchro.
