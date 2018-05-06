Jennifer Abel captures another medal at Diving World Series

Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Jennifer Abel ended the season on a high note at the FINA diving World Series in Kazan, Russia on Sunday by capturing bronze in the women's three-metre sprinboard event.

The Canadian Press ·
Jennifer Abel earned a bronze medal for her performance in the three-metre springboard event at the season finale of the FINA Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia on Sunday. (Zoltan Mathe/Associated Press)
The Montreal native earned 338.55 total points to claim her spot on the podium, and her second medal of the weekend after teaming up with Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on Friday to take silver in the women's 3m synchro springboard. 

Tingmao Shi and Han Wang produced a 1-2 finishing for China in the individual event, scoring 374.35 and 355.05, respectively. 

After missing out on the podium twice at Rio, Jennifer Abel has found a new focus in her training. 2:39

Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., placed fifth at 321.65.

This is the fourth and final stop on the World Series circuit for 2018.

