Jennifer Abel captures another medal at Diving World Series
Canadian takes bronze in 3m springboard at FINA season finale
Jennifer Abel ended the season on a high note at the FINA diving World Series in Kazan, Russia on Sunday by capturing bronze in the women's three-metre springboard event.
The Montreal native earned 338.55 total points to claim her spot on the podium, and her second medal of the weekend after teaming up with Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on Friday to take silver in the women's 3m synchro springboard.
Tingmao Shi and Han Wang produced a 1-2 finishing for China in the individual event, scoring 374.35 and 355.05, respectively.
Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., placed fifth at 321.65.
This is the fourth and final stop on the World Series circuit for 2018.
