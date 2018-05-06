Jennifer Abel captures another medal at Diving World Series

Jennifer Abel ended the season on a high note at the FINA diving World Series in Kazan, Russia on Sunday by capturing bronze in the women's three-metre springboard event.

The Montreal native earned 338.55 total points to claim her spot on the podium, and her second medal of the weekend after teaming up with Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on Friday to take silver in the women's 3m synchro springboard.

Tingmao Shi and Han Wang produced a 1-2 finishing for China in the individual event, scoring 374.35 and 355.05, respectively.

After missing out on the podium twice at Rio, Jennifer Abel has found a new focus in her training. 2:39

Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., placed fifth at 321.65.

This is the fourth and final stop on the World Series circuit for 2018.