Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch World Cup diving from China

Watch action from the the FINA Diving World Cup event in Wuhan, China.

Canada's Jennifer Abel in action

(Live at 3:00 pm ET) FINA Diving World Cup 0:00

Click on the video player now to watch action from the FINA Diving World Cup event in Wuhan, China.

