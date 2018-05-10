Canada's Abel, Ware finish atop qualifying at Diving Grand Prix in Calgary

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware finished atop the women's three-metre springboard semifinal at the Canada Cup in Calgary on Thursday.

Both Canadians qualified for Saturday's Grand Prix final, along with Russia's Mariia Poliakova.

Abel and Ware finished well ahead of the rest of the pack, scoring 318.15 and 312.10 respectively. Poliakova placed a distant third with 274.50 points.

Earlier, China's Xiaohui Huang and Yiwen Chen and Great Britain's Alicia Blagg also qualified for the event's final.

Abel, from Montreal, won three medals at the Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia last week. Ware, of Ville Lemoyne, Que., was held without a medal.