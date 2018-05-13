Canada's McCool, Erlam dive to synchro silver in home pool
Canadian divers Ashley McCool and Margo Erlam earned silver medals in their home pool at the Canada Cup Grand Prix on Sunday.
Calgarians continue Canadian success Sunday at Grand Prix event
Canadian divers Ashley McCool and Margo Erlam earned silver medals in their home pool at the Canada Cup Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Calgarians finished second in women's synchronized springboard behind gold medallists Yiwen Chen and Chunting Wu of China. Anne Fowler and Carolina Sculti of the U.S. placed third.
Erlam, 15, and McCool, 18, won synchro gold at last year's Canada Games in Winnipeg.
A day after winning gold in men's synchro springboard, Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Terrebone, Que., collected silver in the individual event Sunday.
His synchro partner Philippe Gagne of Montreal placed fifth. China's Jianfeng Peng won gold and Ken Terauchi of Japan took bronze.
The Canada Cup that concluded Sunday featured 120 athletes from 19 countries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.