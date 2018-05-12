Benfeito, McKay earn diving silver at Canada Cup
Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal and Caeili McKay of Calgary won a silver medal Saturday in women's synchronized 10-metre diving at the Canada Cup Grand Prix in Calgary.
Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal and Caeili McKay of Calgary won a silver medal Saturday in women's synchronized 10-metre diving at the Canada Cup Grand Prix.
The Canadians finished second with a five-dive score of 303.42 points.
Wei Lu and Yanxin Zhu of China won gold with 310.92 points.
Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng of Britain took bronze with 268.02 points.
The competition, which concludes Sunday at the Repsol Sport Centre, features 120 divers from 19 countries.
Benfeito and McKay also won a silver medal at last month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
