Canada's Imbeau-Dulac, Gagne qualify for 3-metre final at Canada Cup

Canada's Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Philippe Gagne advanced to the men's three-metre springboard final at the Canada Cup in Calgary on Friday.

Imbeau-Dulac placed second in his semifinal with a total score of 424.55 points. The top finisher was Japan's Ken Terauchi, who scored 449.40. Australia's James Connor claimed the final qualifying spot at 399.60.

Gagne, a Montreal native, placed third in his semifinal with 401.95 and needed a good final dive to advance.

Great Britain's Jack Haslam (422.95) and China's Jianfeng Peng (413.15) also qualified for the final, which takes place on Sunday.

Imbeau-Dulac, from Vanier, Que., finished fifth in the same event at the FINA Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia last week.