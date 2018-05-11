Canada's Imbeau-Dulac, Gagne qualify for 3-metre final at Canada Cup
Quebec natives will go for gold on Sunday in Calgary
Canada's Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Philippe Gagne advanced to the men's three-metre springboard final at the Canada Cup in Calgary on Friday.
Imbeau-Dulac placed second in his semifinal with a total score of 424.55 points. The top finisher was Japan's Ken Terauchi, who scored 449.40. Australia's James Connor claimed the final qualifying spot at 399.60.
Gagne, a Montreal native, placed third in his semifinal with 401.95 and needed a good final dive to advance.
Philippe Gagne comes up huge in his final dive of the semifinals<br><br>He'll join Imbeau-Dulac in the men's 3m final, watch it live on CBC Sports on Sunday 🇨🇦<a href="https://t.co/MGsflWUPB8">https://t.co/MGsflWUPB8</a> <a href="https://t.co/m8vA090qMF">pic.twitter.com/m8vA090qMF</a>—@CBCOlympics
Great Britain's Jack Haslam (422.95) and China's Jianfeng Peng (413.15) also qualified for the final, which takes place on Sunday.
Imbeau-Dulac, from Vanier, Que., finished fifth in the same event at the FINA Diving World Series in Kazan, Russia last week.
