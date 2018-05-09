Skip to Main Content
Decorated Canadian swimmer Hilary Caldwell announces retirement

Road To The Olympic Games

Decorated Canadian swimmer Hilary Caldwell announces retirement

Canadian swimmer Hilary Caldwell has announced her retirement, ending a career that saw her step on the podium at the Olympics, world championships and Pan American Games.

White Rock, B.C., native won bronze at the Rio Olympics

CBC Sports ·
Hilary Caldwell claimed the bronze medal in the 200-metre backstroke at the 2016 Olympic Games. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
comments

Canadian swimmer Hilary Caldwell has announced her retirement, ending a career that saw her step on the podium at the Olympics, world championships and Pan American Games.

Caldwell, from White Rock, B.C., claimed the bronze medal in the 200-metre backstroke at the 2016 Olympic Games — one of six medals won by Canada's women swimmers in Rio de Janeiro.

She took gold in the discipline at the 2015 Pan Am Game sin Toronto and bronze at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona and the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Caldwell also swam in the heats, but not in the final, as Canada won silver in the women's 4x100 medley relay at the 2016 short-course world championships in Windsor, Ont.

Looking back on her career, the 27-year-old Caldwell said Olympic medal in Rio was the pinnacle.

"An Olympic medal is something I dreamed about since I was a kid," she said in a release. "It took me a while before I was really OK with that performance because it wasn't the time I wanted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us