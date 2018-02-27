Skip to Main Content
Meaghan Benfeito named Canada's Commonwealth Games flag-bearer

Notifications

Meaghan Benfeito named Canada's Commonwealth Games flag-bearer

Veteran diver Meaghan Benfeito will carry the Canadian flag into the opening ceremony of April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

3-time Olympic diving bronze medallist says she 'can't wait' for role in Australia

The Canadian Press ·
Three-time Olympic diving bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito has been named Canada's flag-bearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in April. (Christophe Simon / AFP / Getty Images)
comments

Veteran diver Meaghan Benfeito will carry the Canadian flag into the opening ceremony of April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

A three-time Olympic bronze medallist from Laval, Que., Benfeito collected a pair of golds at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In August 2016, Benfeito became the third Canadian to win an Olympic medal in the individual 10-metre platform, capturing bronze at the Rio Olympics.

Benfeito will carry the Maple Leaf into Carrara Stadium on April 4. The Games run through April 15 on the Gold Coast.

"I can't wait to live that special moment with the entire Canadian delegation," Benfeito said in a news release. "Marching with a group of inspiring athletes, with whom I share dreams and a common passion for sport, is an amazing feeling."

Also in Rio, Roseline Filion and Benfeito, synchro partners since 2005, repeated as bronze medallists in women's synchronized 10m platform. Five months later, Filion retired at age 29.

Canada is expected to send more than 280 athletes to the competition, including star sprinter Andre De Grasse.

The Games will be shown in Canada by streaming service DAZN, marking the first time the broadcast rights will be held exclusively by a live streaming platform.

Canada won 82 medals, including 32 gold, four years ago in Scotland.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us