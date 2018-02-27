Meaghan Benfeito named Canada's Commonwealth Games flag-bearer

Veteran diver Meaghan Benfeito will carry the Canadian flag into the opening ceremony of April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

A three-time Olympic bronze medallist from Laval, Que., Benfeito collected a pair of golds at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In August 2016, Benfeito became the third Canadian to win an Olympic medal in the individual 10-metre platform, capturing bronze at the Rio Olympics.

Benfeito will carry the Maple Leaf into Carrara Stadium on April 4. The Games run through April 15 on the Gold Coast.

"I can't wait to live that special moment with the entire Canadian delegation," Benfeito said in a news release. "Marching with a group of inspiring athletes, with whom I share dreams and a common passion for sport, is an amazing feeling."

Also in Rio, Roseline Filion and Benfeito, synchro partners since 2005, repeated as bronze medallists in women's synchronized 10m platform. Five months later, Filion retired at age 29.

Perfect choice!!! Je suis siiiii fière de toi <a href="https://twitter.com/MegBenfeito?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MegBenfeito</a> ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/7FTvWet6eV">https://t.co/7FTvWet6eV</a> —@Roselinefilion

Canada is expected to send more than 280 athletes to the competition, including star sprinter Andre De Grasse.

The Games will be shown in Canada by streaming service DAZN, marking the first time the broadcast rights will be held exclusively by a live streaming platform.

Canada won 82 medals, including 32 gold, four years ago in Scotland.