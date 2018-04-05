Coming Up
WATCH | Canadian Swimming Championships
Watch the 2018 Canadian Swimming Championships on CBCSports.ca beginning Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Watch the 2018 Canadian Swimming Championships on CBCSports.ca beginning Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET through the end of competition on Sunday.
Return later Thursday at 5:55 p.m. ET and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET and 5:55 p.m. ET for continuing coverage.
Top Canadian junior swimmers will race to make the national development team as they compete against a number of swimmers with senior team experience.
The field includes Olympic medallists Katerine Savard and Sandrine Mainville and world medallist Sydney Pickrem as well as MacKenzie Padington, Richard Funk and Javier Acevedo.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.