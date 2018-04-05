WATCH | Canadian Swimming Championships

Watch the 2018 Canadian Swimming Championships on CBCSports.ca beginning Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET through the end of competition on Sunday.

Return later Thursday at 5:55 p.m. ET and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET and 5:55 p.m. ET for continuing coverage.

Top Canadian junior swimmers will race to make the national development team as they compete against a number of swimmers with senior team experience.

The field includes Olympic medallists Katerine Savard and Sandrine Mainville and world medallist Sydney Pickrem as well as MacKenzie Padington, Richard Funk and Javier Acevedo.