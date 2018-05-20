Canada's Penny Oleksiak victorious at Atlanta Swim Classic
17-year-old posts a pair of top-3 finishes
Canadian Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak posted two top-three finishes including a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Atlanta Swim Classic.
The 17-year-old from Toronto clocked in at two minutes 11.22 seconds, ahead of Americans Lindsay Looney (2:14.49) and Abby Harter (2:15.14).
Oleksiak also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.79, just behind winner Bailey Grinter of the U.S. (25.74). American Erika Brown (26.00) was third.
James Guest of Pointe-Claire, Que., was third in the men's 200 breaststroke in 2:17.51. Miguel Delara of Mexico won the race in 2:14.60 and American Chandler Bray was second in 2:17.42.
Olivia Anderson of Oakville, Ont., was third in the 400 freestyle in 4:17.86. Americans were 1-2 with Courtney Harnish first in 4:13.97 and Amanda Nunan second in 4:14.21.
In Indianapolis, Kayla Sanchez of Swimming Canada's High Performance Centre-Ontario won the silver medal in the 200 individual medley to conclude the fourth stop on the Pro Swim circuit.
