Watch the Winter Senior National Diving Championships

Canada's best divers will be in competition in Saskatoon this weekend, and you can watch all the action live on CBC Sports.
Live coverage from Saskatoon runs through the weekend
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2018 Winter Senior National Diving Championships in Saskatoon.
Friday's action includes the finals in the men's and women's 1m competitions, as well as the 10m synchro final.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with the men's 3m Final, women's 10m final, and 3m synchro final.
Action wraps up on Sunday (11 a.m. ET) with the women's 3m final and men's 10m final.
