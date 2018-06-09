Canada's Pamela Ware captures bronze at China World Cup diving event
Canada's Pamela Ware captured bronze in the women's three-metre springboard event at the FINA Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China on Saturday.
Greenfield, Que., native scores 348.75 total points to claim final podium spot
The Greenfield, Que., native scored 348.75 total points to claim the final spot on the podium. The Chinese duo of Tingmao Shi and Han Wang finished first and second with scores of 404.70 and 383.55, respectively.
Jennifer Abel of Laval, Que., was eighth with a score of 315.30.
In the mixed 3m synchronized diving competition, Canada's Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu and François Imbeau-Dulac were out of sorts on their final dive and dropped to last place in the field of 13 pairs.
