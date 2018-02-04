Lindsey Vonn heads into Olympics on a winning note
American skier defeats rival for 2nd-straight day in World Cup downhill
Lindsey Vonn claimed her 81st career victory on Sunday when she won the final women's World Cup downhill before the Pyeongchang Olympics.
It was the American's third straight triumph in the discipline after winning on the same hill the day before and in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, two weeks ago.
"Two wins is as good as it gets, really. It's just been a perfect weekend," said Vonn, who plans to compete in downhill, super-G and the combined event at the Olympics. "It has really been the exact preparation that I was hoping for going into South Korea."
Vonn clocked one minute, 37.92 seconds on the Kandahar course to beat Sofia Goggia by 0.11 seconds.
Goggia won two consecutive downhills in January before Vonn's streak started. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was 0.01 second further behind in third.
Vonn's 81st World Cup win on Sunday left her just five short of the all-time best mark set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.
"You get a little greedy," Vonn said. "Once you keep winning, you want to win more. For sure, I will ski another season and see how high I can get the number. I know I can continue to win, I just don't know for how long. I keep racking them up for as long as I can and we will see what number I can get to."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.