Lindsey Vonn heads into Olympics on a winning note

Lindsey Vonn claimed her 81st career victory on Sunday when she won the final women's World Cup downhill before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

It was the American's third straight triumph in the discipline after winning on the same hill the day before and in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, two weeks ago.

"Two wins is as good as it gets, really. It's just been a perfect weekend," said Vonn, who plans to compete in downhill, super-G and the combined event at the Olympics. "It has really been the exact preparation that I was hoping for going into South Korea."

Vonn clocked one minute, 37.92 seconds on the Kandahar course to beat Sofia Goggia by 0.11 seconds.

Goggia won two consecutive downhills in January before Vonn's streak started. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was 0.01 second further behind in third.

Vonn's 81st World Cup win on Sunday left her just five short of the all-time best mark set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.

"You get a little greedy," Vonn said. "Once you keep winning, you want to win more. For sure, I will ski another season and see how high I can get the number. I know I can continue to win, I just don't know for how long. I keep racking them up for as long as I can and we will see what number I can get to."