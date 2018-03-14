Beat Feuz outduels Svindal for World Cup downhill title
Canada's Manny Osborne-Paradis 15th on Wednesday, finishes season 17th overall
Switzerland's Beat Feuz finished ahead of Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal to win the season-long World Cup downhill title on Wednesday in Are, Sweden.
Austrian teammates Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer shared the race win at the World Cup finals, finishing 4-100ths of a second ahead of Feuz and 12-100ths ahead of Norway's Svindal.
Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere, B.C. finished 15th in Wednesday's race and 17th overall in the standings.
In the discipline standings, Feuz ended up 70 points ahead of Svindal, thanks in large part to his victories in Lake Louise, Alta.; Wengen, Switzerland; and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
He becomes the first Swiss racer to claim the title since Didier Cuche won the last of his four Crystal Globes in 2011.
Kriechmayr and Mayer gave the once-dominant Austrian team its first downhill win of the season.
Earlier, Sofia Goggia won the women's downhill title while Lindsey Vonn claimed her 82nd career victory.
