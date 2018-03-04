Federica Brignone defeats Olympic champ in alpine combined finale
Federica Brignone edged Olympic champion Michelle Gisin to win the last women's World Cup Alpine combined event of the season on Sunday.
Italian skier edges Michelle Gisin; Wendy Holdener secures Crystal Globe
Federica Brignone edged Olympic champion Michelle Gisin to win the last women's World Cup Alpine combined event of the season on Sunday.
Ranked fifth after the super-G portion, the Italian posted the third-fastest time in the slalom to finish in 1 minute, 46.46 seconds and beat Gisin by 0.03 seconds. The Swiss skier won the Olympic race in Pyeongchang 10 days ago.
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trailed by 0.09 seconds in third place. Sofia Goggia of Italy, who led after the super-G run, dropped to eighth. Wendy Holdener, who won the only other combined event this year and captured bronze in Pyeongchang, finished fourth to secure the season title in the discipline.
The Swiss skier also won the globe for the season's best combined skier in 2016.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.