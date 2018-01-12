Victor Muffat-Jeandet charges to 1st career win in World Cup combined

Victor Muffat-Jeandet rose from 27th place after the downhill run to win a World Cup combined event on Friday in Wengen, Switzerland .

The Frenchman got his first career win using the fastest run in slalom and a total time of two minutes 35.29 seconds to finish 0.96 seconds ahead of Pavel Trikhichev of Russia.

Trikhichev, who also got a career-best result, had been 29th after the morning downhill. His previous best was 16th last Saturday in a giant slalom at nearby Adelboden.

Peter Fill of Italy was the best of the downhill specialists, placing third 1.15 behind Muffat-Jeandet. Fill edged Kjetil Jansrud of Norway off the podium by 0.01.

First-run leader Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria started his slalom run with 2.55 in hand over Muffat-Jeandet but quickly skied out.

"Combined is always a crazy day," Muffat-Jeandet said. "You have to fight to stay in the top 30 in downhill."

World champion Luca Aerni of Switzerland also failed to finish the slalom.

Broderick Thompson finished 2.57 seconds back in 17th for the top Canadian result, while Jeffrey Read did not finish the downhill run.

The field was weakened by the winner of the previous combined this season, Alexis Pinturault of France, opting not to start to focus on training for Sunday's slalom.

Though men's and women's combined are on the Olympic program at the Pyeongchang Games next month, the event's long-term future is in question.

A mixed gender team event in parallel slalom debuts at the Olympics and the more dynamic, television-friendly racing format is being promoted by the International Ski Federation.