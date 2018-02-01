Fog, rain wipe out training for final pre-Olympic downhills

Bad weather on Thursday left Lindsey Vonn with only one downhill training session for the final World Cup races ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Organizers first delayed training by half an hour in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany as they lowered the start because of fog in the upper part of the Kandahar course, then called it off as soon as it started to rain.

Weather conditions were expected to improve for the final training on Friday. The races consist of a two-run sprint downhill on Saturday, followed by a regular downhill the next day.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, has won seven World Cup races in the German resort, including two downhills in the past two seasons.

The Olympics begin next Thursday, with the women's downhill scheduled for Feb. 21.