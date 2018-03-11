Jansrud wins super-G to secure World Cup discipline title

Kjetil Jansrud secured the men's World Cup super-G title by winning the penultimate race of the season on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway.

His closest challenger in the discipline standings, Norwegian teammate Aksel Lund Svindal, failed to finish his run, enabling Jansrud to build a 134-point lead with only the season-ending race in Sweden on Thursday remaining.

Jansrud won the super-G globe twice before — in 2014-15 and last season.

Jansrud timed one minute, 33.21 seconds on the Olympiabakken course to lead Olympic silver medallist Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.22 seconds and fellow Norwegian Adrian Smiseth Sejersted by 0.34.

Canada's Manny Osborne-Paradis finished fifth overall.

It was Jansrud's 21st career win, matching the career tally of 1994 overall champion Kjetil Andre Aamodt. Svindal is the only Norwegian skier with more wins — 35.