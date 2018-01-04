Live
Watch World Cup women's GS from Slovenia
Watch live action from the women's alpine World Cup super-G event in Kranjska Gora in Slovenia.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the women's alpine World Cup giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
The second run of the competition is scheduled to begin at 6:15 a.m. ET.
