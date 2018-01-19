Live
Watch World Cup women's downhill from Italy
Watch action from the women's alpine World Cup downhill and super-G events in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the women's alpine World Cup stop in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET with the downhill event, followed by the super-G on Sunday at 5:45 a.m. ET.
You can catch more alpine coverage Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
