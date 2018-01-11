Coming Up
Watch World Cup men's alpine combined from Wengen
Watch action from the men's alpine World Cup combined event in Wengen, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the men's alpine World Cup combined event in Wengen, Switzerland.
The event begins with the slalom, followed by the downhill at 8 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Saturday with the downhill at 5:30 a.m. ET, and the slalom event on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.
You can catch more alpine skiing action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.