Aksel Lund Svindal heads into Olympics with super-G win

Aksel Lund Svindal led a Norwegian 1-2 finish ahead of Kjetil Jansrud on Friday in Kitzbuehel, Austria in the last World Cup super-G before the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Svindal dominated the race, which was delayed and moved to a different course higher up the hill because overnight snow and rain affected the original course.

The 2010 Olympic super-G champion posted a time of one minute 30.72 seconds to beat Jansrud by 0.50 seconds. Austrian teammates Matthias Mayer and Hannes Reichelt were third and fourth, 0.56 and 0.57 behind, respectively.

Double trouble🥇🥈 Huge congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/akselsvindal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@akselsvindal</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Kjansrud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kjansrud</a> for winning 1st and 2nd place (respectively) today!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Attackingvikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Attackingvikings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhenixSki?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhenixSki</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dotheunexpected?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dotheunexpected</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitzbuhel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitzbuhel</a> <a href="https://t.co/bS77tNDp2v">pic.twitter.com/bS77tNDp2v</a> —@phenix_ski

It was Svindal's first race in the Austrian resort since badly injuring his knee in a downhill crash two years ago.

Thousands of spectators followed the race on large video screens because the finish was out of sight.

Dustin Cook was the top Canadian in 21st, 1.97 seconds behind the winner.