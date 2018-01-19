Skip to Main Content
Aksel Lund Svindal heads into Olympics with super-G win

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Aksel Lund Svindal heads into Olympics with super-G win

Aksel Lund Svindal led a Norwegian 1-2 finish ahead of Kjetil Jansrud on Friday in Kitzbuehel, Austria in the last World Cup super-G before the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Norway posts 1-2 finish at World Cup race in Kitzbuehel, Austria

The Associated Press ·
Norways Aksel Lund Svindal, seen at a previous event, returned to the course in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Friday for the first time in two years and came away with a win in the Word Cup super-G race. (Peter Scheider/EPA)
comments

Aksel Lund Svindal led a Norwegian 1-2 finish ahead of Kjetil Jansrud on Friday in Kitzbuehel, Austria in the last World Cup super-G before the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Svindal dominated the race, which was delayed and moved to a different course higher up the hill because overnight snow and rain affected the original course.

The 2010 Olympic super-G champion posted a time of one minute 30.72 seconds to beat Jansrud by 0.50 seconds. Austrian teammates Matthias Mayer and Hannes Reichelt were third and fourth, 0.56 and 0.57 behind, respectively.

It was Svindal's first race in the Austrian resort since badly injuring his knee in a downhill crash two years ago.

Thousands of spectators followed the race on large video screens because the finish was out of sight.

Dustin Cook was the top Canadian in 21st, 1.97 seconds behind the winner. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us