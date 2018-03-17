Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom finale
Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin won her seventh slalom of the season at the World Cup finals on Saturday in Are, Sweden.
American skier secured discipline and overall title last week
Holding on to a commanding first-run lead, the American won by a massive 1.58 seconds over Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was another 0.01 behind in third.
Erin Mielzynski of Guelph, Ont., came away 10th in Saturday's race and finished the season 15th overall as the top Canadian in the discipline
It was Shiffrin's 32nd victory in the discipline and 43rd overall. She secured her fifth slalom season title and second straight overall championship last week.
With files from CBC Sports
